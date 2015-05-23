HERRMANN, Shirley K. (Kauderer)

HERRMANN - Shirley K. (nee Kauderer )

Of Hamburg, entered into rest May 21, 2015, beloved wife of the late Edward J. Herrmann; devoted mother of Thomas (Kathy) Herrmann, Timothy (Lori) Herrmann and Curt Herrmann; cherished grandmother of Jeff (Ashley) and Rachael Herrmann; loving daughter of the late Harold and Julia Kauderer; dear sister of Charles Kauderer and Linda (Michael) Burke; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Tuesday from 3-7 PM. A Word of Prayer will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. On-line condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com.