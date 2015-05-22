Single dad avoids jail in drug raid

LOCKPORT – A Niagara Falls man was sentenced to three years’ probation Friday for a misdemeanor plea he took after proving that he had prescriptions for most of the drugs police seized in a raid on his home.

Antoine B. White, 43, of Pine Avenue, pleaded guilty to seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance for having Suboxone in the Jan. 15, 2014 raid.

But he has metal plates and rods in his back in the wake of a car wreck, and had prescriptions for the pain pills that police seized. Niagara County Judge Sara Sheldon, after hearing the rundown of the metal in White’s body, called him “the bionic man.” White said he is the single father of an 18-month-old child.

In another drug case Friday, Antonio M. Mozell, 30, of Cleveland Avenue, Niagara Falls, admitted to seventh-degree possession and was scheduled for sentencing Aug. 14. Mozell had been charged with selling crack cocaine March 26 and April 2, 2014. Mozell later went to the state prison system’s secure drug treatment facility because of another drug conviction and was paroled Dec. 31.