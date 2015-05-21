Marcell Dareus gets one-game suspension to start 2015 season
The Buffalo Bills will be without Pro Bowl defensive tackle Marcell Dareus for their season opener against the Indianapolis Colts.
The NFL announced Thursday afternoon that Dareus has received a one-game suspension without pay for violating the league's substance-abuse policy. He will be eligible to practice and participate in preseason games.
Dareus released the following statement through the Bills:
“Last year, I made a mistake involving possession of a banned substance. The NFL’s discipline for this conduct is part of the drug policy, and I apologize to my family, my teammates, the entire Bills organization and Bills fans that I will miss one game as a result of my mistake. I will work intensely that week and will be extremely happy to contribute to a win in week two for the Bills.”
Dareus was selected to the Pro Bowl last season after finishing 2014 with 49 tackles and a career single-season high 10 sacks. He's entering the final year of his rookie contract.
Story topics: Marcell Dareus
