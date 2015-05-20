From disco to John Denver, the BPO is rocking

Why should the World’s Largest Disco have all the fun?

A Disco Ball – complete with a disco ball – is just one of the concerts on the next season of “BPO Rocks,” the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra’s highly successful rock series.

The disco party features Jeans n’ Classics, the Canadian symphonic rockers who performed last year’s Canalside concert devoted to Earth, Wind and Fire. The event will also involve five vocalists. After the concert, the party will continue into the night under a whirling disco ball in Kleinhans Music Hall’s Mary Seaton Room.

That trip back to the 1970s takes place in January 2016. In the meantime, classic rock fans will have a lot to entertain them.

“BPO Rocks” kicks off in September, when the BPO’s new associate conductor, Stefan Sanders, gives the hard-hitting downbeat for “Faithfully: A Symphonic Tribute to Journey.” Joined by a six-piece band, the BPO will be performing numbers like “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Faithfully,” “Wheel in the Sky” and “Open Arms.”

Michael Krajewski, the very entertaining conductor who presided recently over the music of James Bond, is returning in November for “The Sounds of Simon and Garfunkel.” The famed duo’s unique sound will be re-created by A.J. Swearingen and Jonathan Beedle.

On the softer side, The Philharmonic’s new pops conductor, John Morris Russell, will be conducting a tribute to John Denver. The vocalist is Jim Curry, who was heard in the 1997 CBS film “Take Me Home: The John Denver Story.” Curry has performed frequently with Denver’s sidemen and has internalized the spirit of the music.

The fine and fearless vocalist Brody Dolyniuk, who dared to step into the shoes of Freddy Mercury for the BPO’s popular tribute to Queen, will be back again, this time as Elton John. He will be singing “Your Song,” “Rocket Man,” “Crocodile Rock,” “Daniel,” “Candle In The Wind” and other songs that lend themselves well to orchestral accompaniment. Brent Havens, the conductor associated with the BPO’s tumultuous tributes to Led Zeppelin, will conduct.

Here is the complete schedule. All concerts take place at Kleinhans Music Hall.

• Sept. 18: “Faithfully: A Symphonic Tribute to Journey.”

• Nov. 14: “The Sounds of Simon and Garfunkel.”

• Jan. 22, 2016: “Disco Inferno – A Disco Ball.”

• Feb. 28, 2016: Symphonic Tribute to John Denver.

• April 23, 2016: “The Music of Elton John.”

Subscriptions are on sale now, and provide a savings over the single-ticket purchase price. Subscriptions range from $168 to $258. Flex packs range from $255 to $559. These packs of eight or 12 tickets are a popular option because purchasers can use them however they like – all for one concert, or spread in any way throughout the season.

Single tickets go on sale Aug. 8. For subscriptions or info, call 885-5000 or visit bpo.org.

