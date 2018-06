PETERSON, George

PETERSON, George - My Darling Husband, it's a month today that the Lord called you home. How do I live without you? All you wanted was to make me happy and you did, a million times over. "Guardian Angel," when you left, part of me and Pumpkin died with

you. Don't forget - I just don't love you.

I'm so in love with you.

Sadly Missed By,

YOUR WIFE SUE