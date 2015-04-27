North Tonawanda History Museum holds its spring used book sale

NORTH TONAWANDA – Books aren’t history – yet, but the North Tonawanda History Museum is the place book lovers will want to go to search for their favorite used books, at the spring used book sale, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., May 9 at the museum, 54 Webster St.

About 70,000 books are available at the sale, which is held quarterly.

Books are 50 cents for paperbacks, or three for $1. Harcover books are $1 each or three for $2. Customers may purchase paper bags from the museum for $5 and fill it up with all the books they can squeeze in. You must purchase bags from the museum and may purchase multiple bags.

Proceeds benefit operating expense for the History Museum. Future used books sales in 2015 will be on Aug. 1 and Oct 3.

The museum also sells used books online at Amazon at http://www.amazon.com/shops/A3I150BVQYLUWV