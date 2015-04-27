Buffalo actors go head to head in Dubsmash-off
If you haven't yet heard of Dubsmash, the insanely fun lip-sync-driven app that allows ordinary folks to make and share their best impressions of Dr. Evil or Kate Winslet, consider this your introduction:
Buffalo actors Michele Marie Benzin and Don Gervasi are engaged in something of a Dubsmash-off on Facebook, and it is hilarious. You may recognize Benzin from her performance of "Let It Snow," the viral hit written during #Snowvember:
[bn_youtube id="i8NfchMdgpM"]
Take a look at some entries in their ongoing digital competition, which they're calling the "Don and Michele Dub Show," with a special appearance from actor and comedian Tod Benzin:
//
"The Don and Michele Dub Show"
Posted by Don Gervasi on Sunday, April 26, 2015
//
The Don and Michele Dub Show.
Posted by Michele Marie Benzin on Monday, April 27, 2015
//
The Don & Michele Dub Show
Posted by Don Gervasi on Monday, April 27, 2015
//
The Don and Michele Dub Show.WSG: Todd Benzin
Posted by Michele Marie Benzin on Monday, April 27, 2015
//
"The Don & Michele Dub Show"
Posted by Don Gervasi on Monday, April 27, 2015
//
"The Don and Michele Dub Show"
Posted by Don Gervasi on Monday, April 27, 2015
//
The Don and Michele Dub Show. With Special Guest: Todd Benzin
Posted by Michele Marie Benzin on Monday, April 27, 2015
//
Boredom looks like this...
Posted by Don Gervasi on Sunday, April 26, 2015
//
The Don and Michele Dub Show. The Pilot.
Posted by Michele Marie Benzin on Sunday, April 26, 2015
Share this article