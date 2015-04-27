Buffalo actors go head to head in Dubsmash-off

If you haven't yet heard of Dubsmash, the insanely fun lip-sync-driven app that allows ordinary folks to make and share their best impressions of Dr. Evil or Kate Winslet, consider this your introduction:

Buffalo actors Michele Marie Benzin and Don Gervasi are engaged in something of a Dubsmash-off on Facebook, and it is hilarious. You may recognize Benzin from her performance of "Let It Snow," the viral hit written during #Snowvember:

[bn_youtube id="i8NfchMdgpM"]

Take a look at some entries in their ongoing digital competition, which they're calling the "Don and Michele Dub Show," with a special appearance from actor and comedian Tod Benzin:

"The Don and Michele Dub Show" Posted by Don Gervasi on Sunday, April 26, 2015

The Don and Michele Dub Show. Posted by Michele Marie Benzin on Monday, April 27, 2015

The Don & Michele Dub Show Posted by Don Gervasi on Monday, April 27, 2015

The Don and Michele Dub Show.WSG: Todd Benzin Posted by Michele Marie Benzin on Monday, April 27, 2015

"The Don & Michele Dub Show" Posted by Don Gervasi on Monday, April 27, 2015

"The Don and Michele Dub Show" Posted by Don Gervasi on Monday, April 27, 2015

The Don and Michele Dub Show. With Special Guest: Todd Benzin Posted by Michele Marie Benzin on Monday, April 27, 2015

Boredom looks like this... Posted by Don Gervasi on Sunday, April 26, 2015

