MURPHY, Leo F.

MURPHY - Leo F. April 21, 2015 of Lackawanna, NY, beloved husband of Shirley (nee Sireika); dearest father of Leo (Julie), Lawrence (Leeann), Joseph (Jessica), Lisa, Thomas, Philip (Lisa), Christina (Mike), Billie Jo (Mike), John (Kim) and Gerald (Annie); beloved grandfather of 15 grandchildren; son of the late Peter and Mary (nee O'Connor) Murphy; brother of Joseph (Doreen) and Ellen; predeceased by seven brothers and sisters; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Services from THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY Saturday morning at 8:45 and from Our Lady of Victory Basilica at 9:15. Visitation Friday 2-4 and 7-9 PM.