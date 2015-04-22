Child abuse program scheduled Friday

Activities ranging from face painting and chalk drawing to a graphic shaken-baby presentation with a simulator doll will be part of a rally from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday in downtown Buffalo’s Niagara Square to raise consciousness about child abuse.

The group United Against Child Abuse has organized the event that will include information tables from about 15 agencies dealing with abuse, comments from several elected officials and the presence of several grass-roots groups that have formed around a specific tragedy.

“We want to educate the public, letting them know what services are available for them and showing them how to be more active within the system,” said Kevin Retzer, great-uncle of 5-year-old child-abuse victim Jay J. Bolvin. “We’ve learned we have to be proactive, in the beginning, in the middle and in the end.”

At Friday’s rally, the various agencies’ information tables will be set up between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., children’s activities will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the shaken-baby presentation will occur at 11:30 a.m., and speeches will start at noon.