Snow is in the weather forecast

Snow – just enough to give you jitters – could be in the picture for the next few days.

“It could be cold enough where we get some flurries mixed in,” said Jim Mitchell, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service.

The forecast shows the best chance for that to occur between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. Thursday.

Overnight low temperatures will drop to about 30 degrees in Buffalo and into the 20s in the higher terrain, where minor accumulations are possible.

Wednesday won’t get out of the low 40s with a chance of showers, according to the forecast. It also will be breezy with gusts approaching 40 mph.

High temperatures Thursday and Friday are expected to be in the 30s before rebounding Saturday toward the 50-degree mark, forecasts show.