Mothers report to police that man exposed himself to girls

NIAGARA FALLS – Two mothers said a man exposed himself to their three girls – ages 7, 9 and 10 – following a trip to an Easter egg hunt on Saturday.

The girls said they had been walking home from the event with a family friend and they stopped to use a bathroom in unknown address on Orleans Avenue.

In the house, an unidentified 43–year–old man took them into the basement to avoid an aggressive dog. While in the basement the man urinated in front of them and exposed his genitals, according to the report. The girls told their mother that the same man had shown the girls images of naked men on a tablet computer a few weeks ago.

The man was not located on Sunday and the case was turned over to detectives. No arrest was reported.