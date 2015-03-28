FRENCH, Marion E. (Stenger)

FRENCH - Marion E. (nee Stenger) Hammondsport, NY, 88, of 58 Main Street (formerly of Buffalo, NY) passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2015 at Ira Davenport Hospital, Bath, NY.

She was born March 16, 1927 in Buffalo, NY, the daughter of John J. Stenger and Margaret "Toots" Flynn Stenger.

Marion was a retired teacher of 39 years at Hammondsport Central School. Her passion was teaching and had fond memories of all her students. She graduated from Buffalo State Teachers College, Buffalo, NY and earned a Masters Degree from State University of NY at Geneseo. Surviving are her daughter Patricia French of Canandaigua, NY, sons Michael (Sheridan) French of Rancho Cucamonga, California and Glenn (Robin) French of Hammondsport, brother Joseph Stenger of Cheektowaga, Brother Henry Pauly of Texas, sister-in-law Janet Stenger of Buffalo; Lillian Para, caregiver; Christie Henrichsen, Jillian Hamm and Cory Lennon; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Marion was predeceased by her husband, John and her parents John J. Stenger and Margaret "Toots" Flynn Stenger; and her brother John Stenger. Calling hours will be Tuesday, 3/31/15 from 3-6 PM at the LaMARCHE FUNERAL HOME, 35 Main Street, Hammondsport, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, 4/1/15 at 1 PM at St. Gabriel's Church, 78 Shethar Street, Hammondsport, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hammondsport Volunteer Ambulance Service and/or Hammondsport Fire Department.