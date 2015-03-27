County clerk, GOP legislators seek more money for road repairs

Erie County Clerk Chris Jacobs and Republican legislators today will propose a local law directing all excess revenues from the County Auto Bureau be dedicated to a county road fund.

Auto Bureau revenues currently are co-mingled into the county’s general fund.

The Auto Bureau revenues come primarily from motor vehicle fees and taxes.

If this law were enacted, the clerk and legisaltors estimate it would generate more than $15 million dollars of additional money for the road fund, which is devoted to the repair and upkeep of Erie County roads and bridges.

The goal is to increase road repair funding on an annual basis, the Republicans said.