JULIANO - Michael P. Of Buffalo, entered into rest March 25, 2015. Beloved husband of Florence (nee Vesona) Juliano; devoted father of Frank (Vi) Juliano and Carmen (Janice) Juliano and Michael (Christie) Juliano; cherished grandfather of Jeffrey (Paula), Kevin (Zoe), Jonathan and Jason; fond great-grandfather of Jake and Ian; loving son of the late Frank and Mary (nee Menna) Juliano; dear brother of the late Josephine (late Jerry) Carloni, Anna (late Benny) Dasta and Joseph Juliano; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr. on Saturday and Sunday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John the Baptist Church, 1085 Englewood Ave., Kenmore on Monday morning at 9:30 o'clock. (Please assemble at church). Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com