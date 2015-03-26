March 26, 1985: Variety marks the Italian and Buffalo traditions of St. Joseph's Table

When an ethnic group celebrates its love for “the old country,” inevitably, the charge comes that “people in (country x) would have no idea what you are doing with this celebration!”

True of St. Patrick’s Day parades, Dyngus Day polka parties and even the St. Joseph’s Table, each tradition was meant to honor the spirit and memories of days gone by in a distant land, if not exactly copy what might happen in those places.

The St. Joseph Table of 2015 Buffalo is different from the St. Joseph Table of 1955 Buffalo, as it is different from any similar celebration closer to the Mediterranean Sea.

Thirty years later, the events Bob Curran writes about here were filled with people we’d call “old-timers” today. Those old-timers begin to explain some of the evolution of the celebration that is so much a part of Italian culture.

"St. Joseph’s Table tradition has room for variations"

" 'As you may know, there is usually no meat served at a St. Joseph's Table. But because ours is not being held on the traditional date -- March 19th -- we have some meat among the food we will serve,' my host said.

"Later a friend would say 'Any St. Joseph's Table with served would not be typical. That must have been a special affair.

"It certainly was special."