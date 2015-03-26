Fredonia man charged with stalking

FREDONIA – A Fredonia man was charged with stalking and possessing a stun gun Thursday morning by village of Fredonia Police. Lewis P. Campbell Jr., 35, of Fredonia was charged with stalking in the fourth degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree following an incident that concluded in the Village of Fredonia.

He allegedly followed a woman while she drove her vehicle and parked it in front of a residence she entered. The investigation revealed that the victim and Campbell had never met each other.

Campbell Jr. was found to be in possession of an electronic stun gun at the time of investigation. He was arraigned and remanded to the Chautauqua County Jail in lieu $2,000 cash bail or $4,000 property bond.