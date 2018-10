SKILLERN, Charles Gordon Jr.

SKILLERN - Charles Gordon Jr. Age 61, of Springville, NY, died March 24, 2015, brother of Ellison Ponzurick and Shannon (Bruce Kersch) Skillern; uncle of Ryan and Corey. Friends may call Friday, March 27, 2015 from 6-8 PM at the Smith-Weismantel Funeral Home, 271 E. Main St., Springville. A Memorial Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Online register: www.smithweismantel

funeralhome.com.