Sabres frustrated by latest loss; News accepting questions for mailbag

The Sabres are used to losing, but that doesn't make it any easier for them.

From Mike Harrington's game story on Monday's 4-3 loss to Dallas, in which the Stars scored three times in the third period:

When the buzzer ended, Tyler Ennis slammed his stick on the ice a couple of times in frustration before heading to the dressing room.

“I thought we had it and we deserved it,” said Ennis. “We get a little scrambly and that’s how fast you can lose it. You have to play tight for 60 minutes.

“This is all weirder from the outside perspectives. For us we try to win every game. If we didn’t, I don’t think we’d have a very frustrated group in here right now. We take every game the same. We want to win.”

Highlights from the game are below.

After getting home late from Dallas, the Sabres will have an optional practice this afternoon.

