Tools taken in two weekend burglaries

NIAGARA FALLS -- Tools were taken in a pair of weekend burglaries, police said.

A Spring Street man told police that his basement storage unit was broken into sometime over the weekend, with someone removing a socket set valued at $200. Other items inside the storage unit were left untouched, police said.

The same was true at a Girard Avenue residence, where an elderly woman reported that a tool box and miscellaneous tools had been stolen from her garage. Officers said there appeared to be no sign of forced entry to the garage, and that other valuable items stored inside had not been disturbed. The victim told police she was alerted by a neighbor around 2 a.m. that a light was on inside her garage. She estimated her loss at $550.