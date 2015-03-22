Reporters’ Notebook

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to comedian Marty Allen, born on this date in 1922, “A study of economics usually reveals that the best time to buy anything is last year.”

A Chicken in Every Plot

At times, terrified, I have prayed in a plane.

I’d much rather ride to a place in a train.

I’d rather chug over the hill and the vale

With knuckles all rosy and face never pale.

Just watching the trees whizzing by all the while

And hearing the whistle mark mile after mile.

I’m rocked by the motion and lulled by its charms.

Like closing my eyes, safe in my mother’s arms.

Some people say drink a martini for spunk.

You won’t be afraid to be dead if you’re drunk.

But count me among those much later arrivers.

Most plane crashes hardly have any survivors.

– Diana Notaro

PASTA PATROL – The kitchen is cooking from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday in South Buffalo Post 721, American Legion, 136 Cazenovia St. On the menu are spaghetti or rigatoni dinners with homemade sauce and meatball. Dinner is $7.50 and includes salad and bread and butter. Half orders are $6. Italian sausage and extra meatballs are for sale.

GREEN SPACE – Two activists who hope to keep Buffalo’s Outer Harbor open for public use, Jim Carr and Joanne Kahn of 21st Century Park, speak in the Imagine Lecture Series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Central Library in Lafayette Square in downtown Buffalo.

The program in the Ring of Knowledge on the main floor opens at noon with a Great Courses video featuring astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson.

Admission is free. You can purchase lunch at the library’s Fables Cafe or bring your own. The series is sponsored by the Center for the Study of Art, Architecture, History & Nature.

WELCOME MAT – St. John’s Community Preschool, 3512 Clinton St., West Seneca, will host open house programs from 1 to 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday for parents of 3- and 4-year-olds. The school is accepting registrations from students of all faiths for two-day, three-day and five-day programs. For info, call Sandy Haase at 668-3584.

AN APPLE A DAY – Craft cider makers will have their chance to shine in a pair of tastings this week presented by Taste NY, a state-sponsored initiative to promote the food and beverage industries, and the newly formed New York Cider Association.

A tasting will be held in Rochester from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Tap and Mallet, 381 Gregory St. Tickets are $10 and include cider and light fare. The Buffalo tasting will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Gene McCarthy’s, 73 Hamburg St. Tickets are $15 and include cider and light fare.

Cideries taking part include South Hill Cider from Ithaca, Steampunk Cider from the Leonard Oakes Estate Winery in Medina, BlackBird Cider Works from Barker, Eve’s Cidery from Van Etten, Harvest Moon Cidery from Cazenovia and Chateau Buffalo Ciderhouse and Winery from Buffalo.

HELP FOR BOY SCOUTS – Seeking donations for raffles and door prizes are the Friends of Troop 659 at Queen of Martyrs Church, 180 George Urban Blvd., Cheektowaga, who are sponsoring a pancake breakfast fundraiser at the church from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. For info, donations and pickup, call Paul Morrison at 830-6285.

