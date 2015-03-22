Poetry and Literature Calendar (March 22-March 28)

Monday, 7 p.m.: University at Buffalo Exhibit X Fiction and Prose Series reading by Karen Tei Yamashita, the author of six books, including “I Hotel” (2010), a finalist for the National Book Award, and most recently, “Anime Wong: Fictions of Performance” (2014), all published by Coffee House Press. She is the recipient of a US Artists Ford Foundation Fellowship, and is professor of Literature and Creative Writing at the University of California, Santa Cruz, where she currently the co-holds (with Bettina Aptheker) the UC Presidential Chair for Feminist Critical Race and Ethnic Studies. Hallwalls Cinema, 341 Delaware Ave. (near Tupper Street).

Monday, 8 p.m.: Starcherone Books presents a reading and book launch event for “Foucault, in Winter, in the Linnaeus Garden,” a new novel by Buffalo native Michael Joyce. A professor of English at Vassar College, Joyce is widely recognized as a pioneering figure in the emergence of hypertext and electronic literature, notably his 1987 “afternoon: a story” (Eastgate Systems). He is the author of 11 books, the most recent of which are “Twentieth Century Man” (Seismicity Editions, 2014) and “Going the Distance” (SUNY Excelsior editions, 2013), and “Disappearance” (Steerage Press, 2012). Joyce’s reading will be preceded by a performance of live music by Ahavaraba beginning at 7 p.m. The Ninth Ward, 341 Delaware Ave.

Wednesday, 7 p.m.: Book launch reading and book signing for poet Lynn Ciesielski’s new collection “Two Legs Toward Liverpool” (Main Street Rag Publishing Company). Fellow poet and classical guitarist Gunilla Kester will perform live music. Additional reading slots available. Daily Planet Coffee Co., 1862 Hertel Avenue (at Parker).

Wednesday, 7:30 P.M.: Readings at the RIC Series featuring poets Richard LaClair, David Lampe and Karen Lee Lewis. Research and Information Commons, Daemen College, 4380 Main St., Amherst.

Thursday, 7 p.m.: Medaille College’s The Write Thing Series reading by fiction writer John Mauk, author of “Field Notes for the Earthbound” (Black Lawrence Press, 2014) and “The Rest of Us” (Michigan Writers Cooperative Press, 2010). Mauk teaches at Miami University of Ohio. The Academic Commons, fourth floor, Main Building, Medaille College, 18 Agassiz Circle, Buffalo.

Thursday, 8 p.m.: BABEL Series Lecture by and discussion with Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, author of “Purple Hibiscus” (2003), “Half of a Yellow Sun” (Orange Prize winning novel, 2006), “The Thing Around Your Neck” (stories, 2009) and “Americanah” (Random House, 2013), recipient of last year’s National Book Critics Circle Award for Fiction. Kleinhans Music Hall, 71 Symphony Circle. $35.

Thursday, 8 p.m.: UB Poetics Program reading by poets Jocelyn Saidenberg and Brandon Brown. Saidenberg is the author of “Dispossessed” (Belladonna, 2007), “Negativity” (Atelos, 2006), “Dusky” (Belladonna, 2002), “CUSP” (Kelsey Street Press, 2001) and “Mortal City” (Parenthesis Writing Series, 1998). She is an editor and publisher of KRUPSKAYA Books. Brown is the author of “The Persians By Aeschylus,” “The Poems of Gaius Valerius Catullus,” and “Flowering Mall.” In 2012, his debut play “Charles Baudelaire the Vampire Slayer” was staged at Small Press Traffic’s Poet’s Theater. Western New York Book Arts Center, 468 Washington St. (near Mohawk), Buffalo.

Friday, 7 p.m.: Fourth Friday Poetry Series reading featuring the Earth’s Daughters Collective: Kastle Brill, Jennifer Campbell, Joyce Kessel, Janna Willoughby-Lohr and Ryki Zuckerman. Additional reading slots available. Dog Ears Bookstore, 688 Abbott Road. $4.