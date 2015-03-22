FELICE, Doris E. (Riter)

FELICE - Doris E. (nee Riter) Of Hamburg, March 21, 2015, wife of Charles Felice; sister of the late Mildred Gossett, Robert Riter and Grace Bardo; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at SS. Peter & Paul Church, Wednesday at 10 AM. Visitation at the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME, INC. 21 Pierce Ave., Hamburg, Tuesday 2-4 and 6-9 PM. Flowers declined. Memorials to

American Lung Association.

