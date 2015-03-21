You make the call on the 2015 All-WNY boys basketball team

So you want to try and pick a 2015 All-Western New York boys basketball team?

Here's your chance.

As is our annual tradition, below we have put together a semi-unscientific (like that?) list of players under consideration for All-WNY honors, listed league-by-league. As we have in past years, we tried to err on the side of having too many names on this list rather than too few.

For our All-Western New York team, we attempt to pick the 20 best players who had the best seasons. There is plenty of grey area and room for interpretation in that description, and that's on purpose. That's the way we like it. There really can be countless factors discussed when it comes to determining the All-WNY team.

Our top 20 are divided into four five-member teams: First team, second team, third team, fourth team. We then pick around 35-40 honorable mentions. That might sound like a lot of spots to fill. But print this list out, start circling names, then add them up (that's what we do): You'll see how things get very difficult.

Our general guideline for this list was to include the first and/or second team from the all-league squads. Some teams have several names listed -- it might be because they might all be worthy top 20 candidates, because those teams went deep into the postseason and had many contributors, because those teams are deep and it is tough to determine which is a team's second- or third- best player for honorable mention reasons. Like we said, we err on the side of having too many names.

(Thanks to Chad Andrews of The View from Centercourt blog for having the complete league all-star teams, which helped us compose our list -- we have not received all-league lists from: Monsignor Martin, Yale Cup II, ECIC I, Niagara-Orleans, CCAA II East and Charter Schools).

* * *

If anyone thinks there's a player who is not listed who deserves legitimate consideration for the All-WNY team, just add it in a comment below, tweet @KeithMcSheaBN or email me at kmcshea@buffnews.com -- then that player will be added to the list.

* * *

COACHES OF EVERY TEAM IN WNY: We want ballots from ALL of you. Please email your selections to me at kmcshea@buffnews.com as soon as possible. Thanks.

* * *

Here's the list:

(league Player of the Year/MVP honors are mentioned, as are last year's All-WNY honors, including honorable mentions):

YALE CUP

McKinley - Devin Morris 12 (Div. I co-POY), Juwan Toliver 11, Shaquan Jones 11, Keyshawn Ridgeway 12, Jailyn Prophet 11, Keyon Johnson 11

East - Percy Bryant 12 (Div. I co-POY, 2013 HM, 2014 HM), Damone Brown 12, Jovell Littlejohn 12, Dion Morrison 12, Daquan Williams 12

OTC Middle College - Joseph Staton 11, Fred Foster 11, Amir Jemes 11, Brian Johnson 11, Billy Rivera 11

Burgard - Isaiah Jamison 11, Jaylen Hall 12

South Park -Shakur Harris 10

Hutch-Tech - Dante Campbell 12

daVinci - Kyle Davis 12

City Honors - Matt Cieslik 12

Buffalo Arts - Aaron Woods 12

Olmsted - Brandon Roach 11

I-Prep - Xavier Maye 12 (Div. II POY), Terrance James 12, Davon Gant 11

Emerson - Michael Simpson 11

MONSIGNOR MARTIN ASSOCIATION

Canisius - Stafford Trueheart 11 (2014 THIRD TEAM), LaTerrance Reed 12 (CLASS A POY, 2014 HM), Josh Huffman 12, Justin Jones 11, Madut Ayiy 11

St. Joe's - Marcell Davis 12

St. Mary's - Takal Molson 11, Sean Wilson 12

Bishop Timon/St. Jude - Derick Simpson 12 (2014 HM), William Lamar 10

St. Francis - Kordell Holness-Lightbody 12 (2014 HM)

Nichols - Cam Lewis 12 (2013 HM, 2014 SECOND TEAM), Chris Miner 12 (2013 HM, 2014 THIRD TEAM), Tanner Schmit 12 (2014 HM)

Park - Jordan Nwora 11 (CLASS B POY, 2104 HM), Derek Cheatom 12 (2014 HM), Randy Golda 12, Hunter Anderson 11, Kyle Harris 11

Walsh - Buzz Watson 12, Tavien Kemp 10

Cardinal O'Hara - Donel Cathcart 12

ECIC I

Jamestown - Zach Panebianco 12 (ECIC POY, ECIC I POY, 2013 HM, 2014 FIRST TEAM), Stephen Carlson 12, Zacc Kinsey 11, Ben Larson 12

Williamsville North - Maceo Jack 11, Dylan Lambert 12, Sean Hill 11

Frontier - Jay Bergmann 12

Lancaster - Tyler Lis 12, Alex Konst 11

Clarence - Matt Sadowy 12

ECIC II

Williamsville South - Sam Castronova 12 (2014 HM), Matt Foster 11, Graham Dolan 11, Greg Dolan 9, Kam Varner 12, Myles Hall 11

Williamsville East - Cort Williams 12 (2014 HM), Nicholas Clough 12

West Seneca East - Nick Parucki 12 (POY)

Starpoint - Christian Nodine 11, Ben Walters 11, Brock Kroening 11

Sweet Home - Jordan Heine 12

Hamburg - Brendan Ryan 11

ECIC III

Cheektowaga - Zak Ciezki 12 (2014 HM), Dominick Welch 10 (2014 HM), Patrick Plummer 12, Devon Camel 12

Maryvale - Mike Kelleher 12, Ray Blackwell 9

Depew - Collin Gemerek 12

Springville - Kyle Warner 12

Amherst - TC Brown 11 (POY, 2014 HM), Darien Lowe 12, Dorian Billups 12, Amadi Ikpeze 11

East Aurora - Noah Thompson 11

Pioneer - Vince Nourse 12

ECIC IV

Lackawanna - Jeremiah Jones 12, Larry Fields 12

Holland - Clay Lewis 12 (POY, 2014 HM)

JFK - Joe Braniecki 12

Tonawanda- Tristan Boling 12

Cleveland Hill - Jermaine Hairston 12 (2014 HM), Anthony Sullivan 12

NIAGARA FRONTIER LEAGUE (no player of the year selected)

Kenmore West - Terrell Ford 11

Lew-Port - Craig Paige 12, Jenard Jackson 11

Niagara Falls - Breon Harris 11, Qeyion Williams 11, Mike Bermudez 12

North Tonawanda - Chris Woodard 12, Ryan Gilbert 12, Adam McNeill 12

Lockport - Kelly Brown 11

Grand Island - Joe Kulikowski 11

Niagara-Wheatfield - Nathan Nielson 11

NIAGARA-ORLEANS (no player of the year selected)

CSAT - Dylanta Carson 12

Medina - Jason Hellwig 12

Albion - Clayton Stanton 12, Desmond Blackmon 12, Manny Thompson 12, Austin Lloyd 12, Alex Bison 12, Tommy Mattison 10

Akron - Gates Abrams 11

Roy-Hart - Andy Xaspos 11

Wilson - Kyle Bradley 12, Evan Shank 12

CCAA I West

Fredonia - John Piper 12 (POY), Cam Voss 12, Patrick Moore 11, Jarod Burmaster 11

Olean - Chucky Martin 12, Ben Eckstrom 10, Jake Cavana 11, Elijah Ramadhan 11

Dunkirk - Isaiah Thomas 11

Cassadaga Valley - Cody Johnson 12 (2014 HM)

CCAA I East

Salamanca - Jared Fish 12 (2014 HM), Tyler Siperek 12, Andy Crandall 12, Austin Elliott 12

Silver Creek - Bill Brooks 12 (POY, 2013 HM, 2014 FOURTH TEAM), Trevon Thompson 11, Connor Gates 11

Portville - Isaac Hilyer 12

Allegany-Limestone - Cole Davis 11

Randolph - Bryce Morrison 12 (2013 HM, 2014 HM), Mason Bosley 12

CCAA II West

Sherman - Jake Card 12, Nathan Ottaway 12, Chris Robson 10

Westfield - Liam Tennies 12, Tanner Dahl 12

Panama - Josh Eddy 11

Maple Grove - Graham Soffel 12 (POY)

CCAA II East

Pine Valley - Dylan Granger 12

Ellicottville - Phalla Musall 12, Elliott Bowen 9

Franklinville - Ben Erickson 12 (2014 HM)

Forestville - Logan Youngberg 12, Caleb Makuch 12

CHARTER SCHOOLS

Oracle Charter - Kenny White 12

Tapestry - DeJuan Owens 12, Jordan Maxey 12, JaQuoine Fogan 11, Andre Bragg 12

Health Sciences - Tyrin Lott 9, Kam Rashada 11, Naz Flood 12

Maritime - Damon Glenn 12

Global Concepts - Fred Searles 12 (POY)

Be sure to be TOTALLY RESPECTFUL of the players you are discussing -- no matter where you are discussing them, whether it is in our comments section below, or elsewhere. Thank you.

We've got a relatively short amount of time for some fun debating and discussion. The News' team, along with all the all-stars, the Player of the Year and the final polls, is scheduled to be published Saturday, April 18.

Special note: This year's All-WNY team and the Allen Wilson Player of the Year will be honored at the fourth Buffalo News/BCANY Awards Banquet on Monday, April 20 at Ilio DiPaolo's Restaurant. Coaches and players will receive invitations.

Here's last year's 2014 post along with the posts from 2013 and 2012 post.