REILLY, Robert J.

REILLY - Robert J. March 21, 2015, age 77 years, beloved husband of Janet A. (nee McCormick) and the late Judith (nee Sinclair); dearest father of David R. (Kristen) Reilly; loving grandfather of Nicholas, Jonathan Reilly and Haley; dear brother of James P. (late Faith) Reilly; also survived by three nephews and many other family and friends. Mr. Reilly was a retired teacher and the Planetarium Director at Williamsville North High School. He had 30 years of service in the district. Friends may call Monday from 4-8 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd. (near Youngs Rd.), Williamsville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 9 AM at St. Gregory the Great Church. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, memorials may be made to The Roswell Park Alliance Foundation or Share your condolences at www.denglerrrobertspernafuneral.com