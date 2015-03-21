Power Rankings: Mike Harrington ranks all 30 NHL teams

(Through Friday night’s games. Last week in parentheses)

1. Anaheim Ducks. Still winning, but plus-14 differential shows error margin thin. (1)

2. Montreal Canadiens. Hanging on atop Atlantic standings. (4)

3. St. Louis Blues. Reward for winning Central could be first-rounder vs. Kings. (3)

4. New York Rangers. The King is close to regaining his net. (2)

5. Tampa Bay Lightning. NHL-high 28 home wins. (5)

6. Nashville Predators. Desperate to avoid Hawks in round one. (6)

7. Chicago Blackhawks. Kane’s injury has galvanized them to keep pushing until 88 returns. (9)

8. New York Islanders. Ill-timed skid likely ends pursuit of Metro title. (7)

9. Pittsburgh Penguins. NHL-high nine shutouts for Fleury but will he keep it up in playoffs? (8)

10. Detroit Red Wings. Big bounceback from ugly 7-2 loss in Philly. (10)

11. Washington Capitals. Ovi should get to 50 goals but no one is getting 100 points. (11)

12. Minnesota Wild. Stewart: Five points, plus-3 rating in first nine games. (12)

13. Vancouver Canucks. Latest draft pick is born: Bodhi Ryan Miller. Weight: 7 lbs. (15)

14. Winnipeg Jets. If they sneak in, raucous MTS Centre will be one sick atmosphere. (17)

15. Boston Bruins. One goal on 95 shot attempts vs. Sabres. One. Hard to fathom. (14)

16. Calgary Flames. Johnny Hockey seems to be taking over Calder lead. (13)

17. Los Angeles Kings. Cup final rematch on Tuesday at MSG. (16)

18. Ottawa Senators. Historic run by Hamburglar gets them back in the hunt. (19)

19. San Jose Sharks. Will Thornton and Wilson still say “we’re good” on Elimination Day? (18)

20. Florida Panthers. Hoping remaining head-to-heads with Bruins still provide hope. (20)

21. Colorado Avalanche. Ageless Iginla is team leader in goals. (22)

22. Dallas Stars. Will Lindy play Enroth against Sabres? (21)

23. New Jersey Devils. Borrrrrring. And then some. (24)

24. Philadelphia Flyers. Odd yank of Mason puts Berube on weird hot seat. (23)

25. Columbus Blue Jackets. Result aside, bet UB fans had great time in wondrous Arena District. (25).

26. Carolina Hurricanes. Opened five-game homestand Saturday vs. Rangers. (27)

27. Toronto Maple Leafs. The bottom three just stink. These guys have flat-out quit. (26)

28. Edmonton Oilers. Tanky: Getting Taylor Hall back from ankle injury. (29)

29. Arizona Coyotes. Tankier: Might have weird support here Thursday. (28)

30. Buffalo Sabres. Tankiest: You all wanted Lindback to play. Remember? (30)