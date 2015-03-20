Garden Notes: News of area clubs and events

Lewiston Garden Club will install its 2015-16 officers at a luncheon at 12:30 p.m. Monday in the Tin Pan Alley Restaurant in Lewiston. The club is taking applications for vendors interested in selling garden-related items at GardenFest, June 20-21. For information, call 297-5925 or visit LewistonGardenFest.com.

Hamburg House and Garden Club will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Hamburg United Methodist Church, 118 Union St., Hamburg. Sandra Barnes, manager of Seasonal Nursery in Elma, will present “Creating Your Own Water Garden Oasis” and “Composting.” For club information, call Nancy Kalieta at 826-7462.

Amherst Garden Club will hold its installation of officers at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in Brookfield Country Club, 5120 Shimerville Road, Clarence.

Judges Council of Eighth District of Federated Garden Clubs of New York State will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday in Brighton Community Church, 1225 Brighton Road, Town of Tonawanda. Plans for the flower show at the Erie County Fair will be discussed. Horticulture exhibits will include container-grown plants and evergreen branches; the Design exhibits, with the title “On the Wild Side”, will feature creative sculptural forms. The Council is sponsoring the Standard Flower Show at Plantasia through March 22.

