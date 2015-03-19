UB deals with being a sexy NCAA pick

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The University at Buffalo has been a chic upset pick in March Madness brackets.

President Obama has UB beating West Virginia here in Nationwide Arena on Friday afternoon.

ESPN analysts Jay Bilas and Joe Lunardi also have UB winning. So does CBS Sports analyst Wally Szczerbiak.

What about comedian Will Ferrell? UB. Somehow, Kermit the Frog has a bracket and took UB, too.

"I keep seeing the stuff," UB coach Bobby Hurley said, "and I have to keep reminding our players, 'Hey, you guys are not favored here.' West Virginia is from the Big 12, had a great season. They're the No. 5 seed. You're the 12."

Data compiled from ESPN.com bracket entries show 32 percent of its users have chosen UB to advance. That's more support than any other No. 12 seed and more than two No. 10 seeds have received.

"You have a lot of people that think we should win this game or have selected us, and that's great," Hurley said.

But then he shared the message he has been giving to his players.

"If someone picks against you, use it as motivation," Hurley said. "If someone picks you, don't listen to them and just stay focused on what we're doing."

West Virginia players claim the high-profile snubs are stoking them.

"I honestly like playing the underdog role," Mountaineers guard Juwan Staten said. "I feel like we've been in this position before, and it keeps us going. When people pick against us, it gives us that extra feel."

Said Mountaineers guard Gary Browne: "It fires us up a little bit."