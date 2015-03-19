BROAD, Ella Frances "Ecky" (Sowers)

BROAD - Ella Frances "Ecky" (nee Sowers) Passed away peacefully on March 18, 2015 in the care of the Hospice Wells House at Beechwood Continuing Care. Ecky was a native of Concord, North Carolina. She was a graduate of Duke University and attended Yale Divinity School where she met and later wed, David Broad. They lived in Chaumont Bay, Bergen, and Fredonia, NY. They then moved to Chagrin Falls, OH where David served as a Minister in a local Church. Ecky was a Dramatist, writing and performing her own one woman shows about people in history and show business. She performed across the United States, Canada and frequently at the Chautauqua Institution, where she also owned a summer home. Mrs. Broad will be reunited in heaven with her late husband David Broad, she is survived by her three cherished daughters, Carol (Tom) Greetham, Nancy (Todd) Rayne and Jenny Constenius and six loving grandchildren. There will be no prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service to be celebrated on Saturday at the Blocher Homes by Beechwood Continuing Care, 135 Evans Road, Williamsville, at 2:00 PM. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share your condolences at

