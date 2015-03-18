Plan to demolish four blighted homes moves ahead

DUNKIRK – The process of demolishing four abandoned homes in the city of Dunkirk moved forward Tuesday when the Common Council approved an asbestos removal agreement at the properties.

At the regular meeting in city hall, a contract was awarded to Regional Environmental Demolition in the amount of $14,900. The four properties are at 423 Swan St., 108 Moffat St., 101 Park Ave., and 66 E. Second St.

The four properties are considered a blight and are part of a long-term plan to remove 20 homes that have not been maintained. City Code Enforcement Officer Al Zurawski said he is working on a list of six more homes to be demolished this year. The city is working with the Chautauqua County Landbank Association to remove abandoned and decayed properties and resell the land to neighbors.

In other news, Michael Civiletto asked the city to consider removing parking meters in the downtown business district. He said he reviewed the revenue in the city budget and found that there is only about $25 per day in proceeds from the meters.

“Could you look into what we could do to get rid of them or have a new meter that accepts credit cards?” he asked the council.

Steve Rees from the Revitalize Dunkirk Committee invited council members to their meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The group will have a speaker from the Jamestown Renaissance Corp. who will talk about revitalization in that city.

Council members approved the July 4 fireworks contract in the amount of $30,000 with Zambelli Fireworks of New Castle, Pa. Mayor A.J. Dolce said the amount is the same as last year’s budgeted amount from last year. The city funds the display through its festivals account and with sponsorship donations.

Several permits for summer activities were considered by members of the Dunkirk Common Council.

The Junteenth Committee was granted permission to use Memorial Park on June 13 and 14 for their 20th annual celebration.

The use of Koch Field was approved for the Dunkirk Travel Baseball Team for games from April through July. The team will handle maintenance and upkeep.

The Southtowns Walleye Association was granted the city facilities for a fishing tournament from June 6 to 14.