AMBRUSKO - George B. Age 72, of North Tonawanda, Tuesday, March 17, 2015, beloved husband of the late Ruth L. (nee Milliron) Ambrusko; father of George A.(Linda) Ambrusko, Jeffrey (Melissa) Ambrusko, Mischelle (Michael Diehl) Szefler Ambrusko and Amy (David) Pagano; son of the late Charles John and Elizabeth (Chapo) Ambrusko; brother of Patricia (Kevin) Bork, Paul (Judith), Robert (Lillian) and the late Thomas Ambrusko; brother-in-law of Cynthia Ambrusko; also survived by ten grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and several great-nieces and nephews. Friends may call on Friday from 4-7 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (Between Morgan & Broad Sts.) City of Tonawanda, where a Funeral Service will be held at 7 PM following the visitation. Memorials may be made to National Parkinson Foundation WNY Chapter, 300 International Drive, Suite 224 Williamsville, NY 14221. George was a US Army Veteran and also served in the Army Reserves. He had been employed for Columbus McKinnon in the City of Tonawanda for 39 years, retiring in 2005.
