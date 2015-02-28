CUTTING, Richard W.

CUTTING - Richard W. February 14, 2015, age 83, husband of Elaine (nee Duff) Cutting; brother of the late Mary Ann Mangan and Elizabeth C. Brown; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Service of Remembrance and Thanksgiving will be held on Saturday, March 7 at Trinity Episcopal Church, 371 Delaware Ave., Buffalo, at 10:30 AM. Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorial contributions may be made to , 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Arrangements by JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME.