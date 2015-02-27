PrepTalkLive from Quarterfinal Friday

As usual, we'll be following tonight's high school action from our home office, via @bufnewspreptalk on Twitter, and through your #PrepTalkLive tweets.

It's a big day in Western New York high school sports -- locally for boys basketball and abroad for two state championships' opening days:

* The Section VI boys basketball tournament continues with Quarterfinal Friday: 32 games determining 32 spots (four in each classification of AA, A-1, A-2, B-1, B-2, C-1, C-2 and D) in next week's semifinals, held at Buffalo State and Jamestown Community College.

Keith McShea will be at the A-2 semifinal showdown of Lew-Port at Cheektowaga while Miguel Rodriguez will report from Williamsville North-Kenmore West. Most games begin at 7 p.m. and we'll be keeping an eye on #preptalklive tweets from the other games.

* In Albany, it is the opening day of the state wrestling championships, with the first rounds and quarterfinals held today, determining tomorrow's semifinalists. The state finals will be held Saturday evening.

* In Ithaca, it is Day One of the state swimming championships. Today's preliminaries are followed by Saturday's finals.

Our high school scoreboard page has today's entire lineup, and it will have the final scores and details as soon as they are reported to us.

