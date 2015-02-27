Confident consumers propel U.S. growth in fourth-quarter as job market grows

American households picked up spending in the fourth quarter and remained confident in early 2015, indicating the economy is poised to overcome any bumps caused by slower global demand.

The biggest gain in consumer purchases in four years helped gross domestic product expand at a 2.2 percent annualized rate at the end of 2014, although that was less than previously estimated, according to Commerce Department data issued Friday in Washington. Other reports showed household sentiment held close to an 11-year high, manufacturing in the Chicago area shrank and more people signed contracts to buy a home.

An improving job market and generally cheaper fuel probably will help sustain consumer spending. That will be critical in supporting the expansion as the lingering effects of the work stoppage at West Coast ports and harsh winter weather, combined with a rising dollar and slower growth among trading partners, hold back American factories.

“The consumer looks relatively solid,” said Michael Carey, chief economist for North America at Credit Agricole CIB in New York. “We’re looking at an increase in domestic demand, which is good because we’re one of the few economies out there that is growing relatively strongly.”

The GDP reading was revised down from a prior estimate of 2.6 percent, restrained by a smaller gain in stockpiles and widening trade gap.

The University of Michigan’s final consumer sentiment index for February came in at 95.4 compared with the prior month’s 98.1 that was the highest since the start of 2004. It was the first time the gauge decreased in seven months and represented an improvement from a preliminary reading of 93.6. “Ultimately, the strong job environment and strong U.S. economy are playing a big role in supporting consumer confidence,” said Jennifer Lee, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets in Toronto.

The GDP report showed household consumption grew at a 4.2 percent annualized rate in the fourth quarter, the most since the last three months of 2010. Demand for services climbed 4.1 percent, the most since 2000.

Revisions to third-quarter personal income also showed the picture brightening. Wages and salaries rose by $87.2 billion, a $20.5 billion improvement from the prior estimate. Preliminary data for the fourth quarter showed a $94.4 billion advance.

Job growth has strengthened over the past year, with payrolls rising 257,000 in January to cap their strongest three-month run in 17 years.

Companies such as Target Inc. are benefiting from the improvement in consumers’ balance sheets. The Minneapolis-based company posted earnings for its fiscal fourth quarter that topped analysts’ estimates, lifted by a gain in holiday sales.

“We recognize that the consumer confidence has certainly improved,” Chief Executive Officer Brian Cornell said on a conference call, adding that lower gasoline prices have been helping the retail industry. “The consumer, we do believe, is healthier, and we’re pleased that they are spending in our stores, both in our stores and online.”

Federal Reserve policy makers are expecting growth to pick up this year, as they weigh the timing of their first interest rate increase since 2006. The central tendency of Fed-official estimates projects GDP will climb between 2.6 percent and 3 percent.

“If economic conditions continue to improve, as the Committee anticipates, the Committee will at some point begin considering an increase in the target range for the federal funds rate on a meeting-by-meeting basis,” Fed Chair Janet Yellen said in congressional testimony this week.