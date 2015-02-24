Surging Niagara gets big road win at Canisius

The young Niagara men’s basketball team is finding its wings before our very eyes.

The Purple Eagles have pointed out in their media notes all season how they are the third-youngest team in the nation.

That can read like an excuse when the team starts the season 4-21.

But after three straight victories, including Tuesday night’s 82-71 win over cross-town rival Canisius, it reads like promise for the future.

Dominique Reid had a game-high 20 points and Emile Blackman scored 15 of his 18 points after halftime in giving Niagara coach Chris Casey his first victory over the Golden Griffins.

“We’ve hit a couple rough stretches and it’s understandable with the youth we’ve had,” Casey said. “But not once – no heads down, no finger points, no wrong attitudes. It’s a tribute to the guys.”

Casey, though, wasn’t about to attach any more significance to the win.

“It says we won today and we have a game on Sunday,” he said when asked if the game was a sign his team might be coming of age. “I’m not trying to be smart. I’m being serious. It’s one game at a time. We did a good job today, and we’ve got room for growth and things we can get better at.”

There wasn’t much Niagara (7-21 overall, 6-13 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) could do better to start the second half Tuesday. The Purple Eagles made their first nine shots from the field coming out of the halftime break, going on a 21-7 blitz that turned a 35-31 deficit into a 53-42 lead with just under 11 minutes left.

Included in that stretch was a 12-0 spurt all scored by Blackman or Reid.

A three-pointer by Canisius’ Kassius Robertson briefly stemmed the momentum of Niagara, but the Purple Eagles quickly regained it on one of the highlight plays of the college basketball season.

With just two seconds left on the shot clock, Niagara drew up the perfect inbound pass. Sophomore forward Ramone Snowden – who kept his team in the game with 13 points in the first half – set a screen for Blackman, who soared to throw down a gorgeous alley-oop pass from Karonn Davis.

“He drew it up, so he can get the credit for it,” Casey said of Blackman. “We executed it well.”

“It was a great play call,” Blackman said. “A great screen by Ramone. I told him it was his basket. I got the points, but it wouldn’t have happened if he didn’t set it.”

Blackman, who entered with a team-leading 13.6 points per game, credited Snowden for keeping his head in the game after scoring just three points in the first half. His dunk had the Niagara faithful among the sold-out crowd of 2,196 inside the Koessler Athletic Center officially going bananas. Davis followed with back-to-back three-pointers and Niagara’s lead reached 56-42. It would hit as many as 17 with 7:34 left, but as with any great rivalry, Canisius had a counterpunch.

A profane tongue-lashing from coach Jim Baron during a timeout with 6:21 left – during which he pleaded with his team to “have some [expletive] pride] -- seemed to wake up the Golden Griffins (15-13, 10-9).

“They were kicking our tail to be honest with you,” Baron said. “They took it right to us. Our guys had no response. I was just like, ‘what do you want me to do? I can’t play the game. My coaches can’t play the game. We’ve got to play the game.’ ”

Canisius cut the Niagara lead down to five points on a three-pointer with 58.7 seconds left from Jeremiah Williams, the last of his team-high 18 points.

But Snowden and Blackman hooked up again with a perfect full-length inbound pass from Snowden to Blackman, leading to a layup on which he was fouled. The free throw put Niagara up, 78-70, with 57.1 seconds left.

“We all came out with intensity and just wanted to win this game more,” Snowden said.

Niagara, which is on a three-game winning streak for the first time under Casey, shot a remarkable 78.9 percent from the floor in the second half, and 60 percent for the game.

“We’ve been fortunate to win the games that we have,” said Baron, who saw his team’s three-game winning streak end. “But we still know we’ve got holes to fill.”

email: jskurski@buffnews.com