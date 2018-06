Niagara Cup semifinals: St. Joe's, Canisius win

St. Joe's routed St. Francis, 8-0, while Canisius came back to beat Bishop Timon-St. Jude, 3-2, in the Monsignor Martin Association's Niagara Cup semifinals at Niagara University's Dwyer Arena on Monday, Feb. 23. St. Joe's and Canisius will meet for the championship at 8:30 p.m. Monday, March 2 at First Niagara Center.