Two accept plea deal in Falls shovel attack

LOCKPORT – On the morning of their scheduled trial, two Niagara Falls residents accepted misdemeanor plea offers Monday in connection with an alleged robbery in which the victim’s jaw was reportedly broken when he was struck with a shovel.

Darius L. Washington, 45, and Christina L. John, 32, of 19th Street, admitted to reduced charges of third-degree assault, carrying a maximum one-year jail sentence. Had they been convicted at trial of the original indictment accusing them of first-degree robbery and other counts, they risked up to 25 years in prison.

The incident occurred May 2 in the victim’s apartment on Spruce Avenue in the Falls. Washington was charged with beating and robbing the man, while John was charged as an accomplice for allegedly luring the man inside.

Deputy District Attorney Doreen M. Hoffmann declined to comment on why the plea offer was made. Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III is to sentence Washington April 13 and John April 17.