Settlement may be near in Corasanti civil case

Attorneys at Dr. James G. Corasanti’s civil trial will be in court Tuesday morning, along with the jury, amid speculation that a settlement may be near in the lawsuit that the parents of Alexandria “Alix” Rice filed against the Getzville physician after he fatally struck their daughter in 2011 on Heim Road in Amherst.

The development came following two days without any testimony in the case.

The two-week-old trial had been scheduled to resume Monday morning, after State Supreme Court Justice John L. Michalski sent jurors home Friday morning, a little more than an hour after they arrived. At that time, he told jurors that he had made a ruling on a legal issue and that as a result, no witnesses would testify Friday.

He instructed jurors to return Monday, but court officials said the jurors were later told not to report because of the ongoing issue, which has not been identified.

The judge met in chambers Monday afternoon with Terrence M. Connors, chief attorney for the parents, who accompanied him, and with Richard T. Sullivan, Corasanti’s lead attorney.

The parents, Richard J. Rice and Tammy A. Schueler, seek monetary damages for their 18-year-old daughter’s pain and suffering as well as their own economic loss as a result of her premature death. They also seek punitive damages.

Corasanti, 59, was driving home drunk the night of July 8, 2011, when he hit Alix Rice, who was riding her longboard home from her job at a pizzeria. He continued on home without stopping.

He was acquitted in 2012 by an Erie County Court jury of manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident and evidence tampering. He was convicted of misdemeanor drunken driving and served eight months in jail.