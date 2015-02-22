SISTER MARY ELAINE MALLOY RSM,

SISTER MARY ELAINE MALLOY, RSM - February 22, 2015, daughter of the late Francis Patrick Malloy, Sr. and Julia "Jewel" Geraldine Canavan Malloy; sister of Jerry J. and the late Francis P., Robert A., Joan Malloy Fennell (Peter F.), Ralph J. and Thomas Malloy. Friends may call at the Mercy Center, 625 Abbott Rd., Buffalo, Tuesday from 2-8 PM and Wednesday from 2-4 PM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 4 PM. A Vigil Service will be held Tuesday evening at 7:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Sisters of Mercy. Arrangements by VICTORIAN PARK MEMORIAL HOME.