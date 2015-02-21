WAMPLER, Sharon G. (Pfeil)

WAMPLER - Sharon G. (nee Pfeil) February 21, 2015, of City of Tonawanda, NY, beloved wife of John L. Wampler; dear mother of Lisa (Aaron) Dodson; loving grandmother of Adam and Danielle; sister of Marion (late Lindsey) Smith, Elaine (Joe) Cruz, William Pfeil, Sandra Pfeil and the late Barbara (late Merle) Harper, Nancy (late Richard) Stahle and Edith (late William) Huber; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Tuesday 6-7 PM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave. where Funeral Services will follow at 7:00 PM.