BERGER, Leo J.

BERGER - Leo J. February 15, 2015. Of Smyrna, GA formerly of Synder, NY and Delray Beach, Florida, husband of Linda (ne;e May); brother of Rita Horowitz; father of Michele Schneider, Michael Berger, and Lisa Kirby (Jon); grandfather of Lacey, Talon and Alexandria. Private services were held at Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery, Marrietta, Georgia.