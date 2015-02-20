Letter: Leaving animals outside in frigid weather is cruel

Leaving animals outside in frigid weather is cruel

It is my opinion that dogs and cats should live within the home of their owners. I feel it is even more essential that they should be allowed this right during adverse weather conditions such that we have experienced this winter. It is torture to make animals live outside in the extreme cold, subject to frostbite, pain and suffering. It is beyond puzzling to me how people can sleep at night while their animals live or die in misery outside.

What is frustrating is that there are inadequate laws and enforcement of laws to protect animals. I am aware of specific situations where concerned individuals have contacted authorities to no avail on behalf of neglected animals living outside. Our society needs more laws, better defined laws and improved law enforcement on behalf of animals. It should not be so difficult to stop blatant abuse such as that which is experienced by many animals this unrelenting winter.

Cheryl Strub

Lancaster