Super Handyman: Dowels have a variety of uses

I use dowels for repairs when I need to. They really strengthen a weak joint and are pretty easy to use, too. But I always end up with scraps. And, as you know, I hate to throw anything away, so I try to come up with different ways to use them in my shop and home. The first thing I thought of is wall storage. Just drill a hole the same size as the dowel into your wall, at a slightly downward angle if you want, and tap it in at least an inch, leaving several inches sticking out, to use as your new hanger. If you want it to stick out more than 4 or 5 inches, then you need to drive it in a little more to support some extra weight. You can use these in the garage, workshop, shed, craft room, kitchen and just about anywhere else.

Q: I need your help. I want to clean the glass door on the front of my oven. It’s filthy and I don’t know what to use to get it clean. What will get all the baked-on grease off of it? – N.R.

A: I think ammonia and water works pretty well. Open the door and put the liquid on it to help dissolve the grease. It takes awhile. If it won’t cover the glass, put a paper towel on the glass and soak it with the liquid. You’ll need extra ventilation, too. You might even need a razor scraper to get some of it off. A metal pot scrubber also will work well.

Tips from readers

We’ve had this dresser in the family for years, so I don’t want to get rid of it, but it’s really in the way. I removed the drawers and put them up in the attic and then I painted it to match the furniture in our family room. I filled the openings where the drawers were with the TV components and put the TV on top of it. Now it’s our “media cabinet.” All of the DVDs fit in it, too. It’s much better to use it than to go out and buy something new (that we really can’t afford anyway)! – S.I.

We’ve been using a heavy-duty extension cord for a lamp on our back patio for several months now. It’s way too long and just stayed piled up behind the table. But last weekend I finally cut it to fit the exact length I needed and put a new plug on the end. I will put another plug on the other piece and keep it handy for something else. Now it fits perfectly and there’s no waste or mess behind the table. – B.H.

Here’s a great trick I learned when painting my wall trim. I have a wood floor, so I masked along the floor to make sure the paint didn’t get on it. Before I started, I used the back of a spoon to press the edge of the masking tape down, firmly, to the floor. This sealed the edge of the tape to prevent bleeding of the paint through it. It worked and I didn’t have any areas with bleed-through to clean up. – M.N.

I am finished with my first caulking job. I would say it’s not pretty, but it really is! I put strips of masking tape along the caulking lines, on either side. Then I pulled them off, along with the slops and messy edges, and it looks so great. I swear, it looks like I hired someone to do it. I hope it lasts as long as the old stuff did. If all caulking is this easy, I might try it again on some other areas in the house. – J.M.

Super HandyMom tip

If you are like a lot of folks these days, you are trying to make your home more livable for you as you age. Wider doorways are important, and you can add two more inches to your door opening just by changing the standard door hinges to offset hinges. These hinges look a little weird, but they will give you the added room for a wheelchair or walker – or just wider hips!