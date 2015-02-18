Chicken cheese maki surprises at Lockport's Steak & Stone

We came out of the shattering cold into a warm room alive with the chatter of crowded tables and the aroma of sizzling beefsteak.

Steak Stone & Sushi has a largely routine Japanese menu with the exception of its hot stone entrees, which offer customers do-it-yourself kits of protein on searingly hot slabs of rock. I found the atmosphere that it creates instantly comforting, but then I consider steak smoke a kind of rudimentary cologne, to the extent that when grilling, I have been known to stand downwind on purpose. The dogs were especially affectionate when we got home. Whether you consider that a plus depends on how you feel about dogs.

The strip-mall space is long, with a bar stretching along one side and tables along the other, decorated in vaguely Asian style, which includes lengths of sawn-off green bamboo. We ordered drinks – specialty martinis are $7 – and settled in to browse the menu.

There’s the usual sushi, in rolls, by the piece and in assortments. We ordered a deluxe assortment ($23.99), 12 pieces and a tuna roll, as an entree. The server said toro (fatty tuna belly) was in stock, and $7.99 for two pieces is a steal, about half the price I’ve seen elsewhere, so we ordered some.

From the Japanese appetizers, we ordered rock shrimp and calamari (both $7.99) and an unusual offering, chicken cheese maki ($6.99).

Cat went for the mango chicken entree ($13.99), a stir-fried dish with rice, and the hibachi salmon ($19.99). We also ordered pineapple fried rice ($8.99).

Looking at the pillars of smoke rising from other tables, and thinking hot stone all the way, I ordered the 12-ounce strip steak ($22.99) with an add-on of tuna steak ($8.99).

Sake cocktails ($6.50), dolled up with paper umbrellas, were moderately tasty. The lychee martini reminded me of the juice from canned fruit cocktail.

House salads of fresh lettuce, shredded carrot and red cabbage came with a pleasant creamy ginger dressing. Soup with sliced portobello mushrooms, barley, greens and carrots was hearty and warming.

Rock shrimp arrived lightly tempura-fried, then tossed in mayonnaise gently spiced up with chile. Pieces were soft when we got them, but you could still taste shrimp through the batter. The calamari, served with herbed sweet chile sauce, was fried in crumbs, slightly greasy but not overly chewy.

Chicken cheese maki was a surprise hit, a chicken cutlet rolled around asparagus and cheese before being crumbed and fried, kind of like chicken cordon bleu with asparagus instead of ham. Served cut into five pieces, it was crispy on the outside but the meat was juicy, the asparagus firm.

When the pieces of toro arrived, I remembered why bargain-hunting sushi is a questionable path to pleasure. Fine toro practically melts as you chew because of the high fat content; this didn’t, instead tasting like regular raw tuna. Not gross, but not special.

The sushi assortment was average as well, with fresh but undistinguished fish. I enjoyed creamy salmon and eel with sweet sauce, mackerel, tobiko, yellowtail, bass and a few others. The tuna roll was solid, packed with a meaty portion of fish.

My favorite fish was on the hibachi salmon plate, though. The skin-on filet had been seared so the skin was crisped and the flesh was moist. A sweet glaze helped crust the other side. It came with a softball-sized pile of fried rice with scrambled egg, peas and carrot whose grains were firm but not gummy.

The pineapple fried rice was decent, too. It was chock full of broccoli, onion, peapods, carrot and mushroom. It did have nubs of pineapple here and there, which I appreciated, but found sparse.

Cat’s mango chicken was a Thai-centered stir fry with a sweet chile sauce, a touch of Thai curry and a whisper of heat. It was a lovely way to eat your vegetables, with asparagus, broccoli, pea pods, mushrooms and onions along with tender sliced chicken, but I wished there was more mango.

The main event was the arrival of two 800-degree stones, placed gingerly before me by a server. Waves of heat brushed my face, as if a campfire had been set on the table, and the frost-rimmed world outside faded away. A sprinkle of coarse salt – Himalayan, the menu said – seasoned the slab. The fat steak sizzled and smoked, and I leaned forward just a little. The rosy hunk of tuna started turning beige where it touched the heat.

Instead of cooking the whole slab at once, you cut chunks or strips and cook them to order, devouring them the instant they reach perfection. That’s quite a boon to people who are particular about doneness like my guest Melinda, who prefers beef that hasn’t gotten much more than a stern scolding. “It’s one of the only times I’ve been able to get a piece of meat as rare as I wanted in a restaurant,” she said afterward.

The steak was tender and well-trimmed, the tuna steak was hearty, meaty in its own way. Both crusted up well on the stone.

We ordered fried ice cream for dessert ($4.49), then scraped aside soft, pale tempura coating and enjoyed the plain ice cream, especially the vegetal green tea version. It can be had for $2.49, which would have saved me $2 and muttering under my breath.

Service was friendly and attentive, even as the place filled nearly to capacity on a Saturday night.

The results of all those hot rocks left a haze hanging near the ceiling and the place smelling like a grill house or Korean barbecue parlor. That would bother almost everybody I know more than it bothered me.

Steak Stone & Sushi gives Lockport eaters a chance to expand their horizons at dinnertime, come in out of the cold and try a cook-it-yourself adventure. It’s not what Bob Dylan meant, but the experience left me saying: Everybody must get stoned.

Steak Stone & Sushi - 7 plates (out of 10)

Beef sizzling on 800-degree rocks helps Japanese place stand out in Lockport.

