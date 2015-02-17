Falls’ Torres wins Silver Gloves boxing title

Keith Torres of Niagara Falls recently won the 2015 Silver Gloves National championship for 10-11-year-olds in the 115-pound weight class.

Keith, who trains under Ring 44 Boxing Hall of Famer and former middleweight title contender Ross Thompson at the Buffalo Police Athletic League/Hennepin Community Center, went 2-0 at the national tournament in Independence, Mo. He went 4-0 during the state, regional and national portions of the tournament and improved to 7-2 overall.

“It feels good,” said 11-year-old Keith, who trains six days a week and hopes to fight professionally as an adult.

The Silver Gloves is the youth version of the Golden Gloves Tournament. Notables who won Silver Gloves Tournaments en route to fine professional careers include Floyd Mayweather, Roy Jones Jr., Oscar De La Hoya and Thompson.