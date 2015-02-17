Edwards joins UB grid staff

University at Buffalo football coach Lance Leipold has named 18-year college coaching veteran Tim Edwards his new defensive line assistant coach, the school announced Tuesday.

Edwards spent the last four years at Louisiana-Lafayette of the Sun Belt Conference. The Ragin’ Cajuns won the New Orleans Bowl each of the last four seasons.

Edwards replaces John Scott Jr., who left to join the New York Jets’ staff after just a month with UB. Chris Cosh, now at North Texas, preceded Scott.

Louisiana-Lafayette announced on Jan. 15 it decided not to retain Edwards. Previously, Edwards spent three seasons as co-defensive coordinator and defensive ends coach at Florida A&M. His prior coaching jobs include stints at Hampton University, Pearl River Community College, Kentucky State and the Carolina Rhinos of the indoor AFL2.

Edwards played at Delta State University and is in that school’s athletic Hall of Fame. He played in 14 games for the New England Patriots in 1992. He was a 12th-round draft pick of the Patriots in 1991. He played three seasons with Saskatchewan of the Canadian Football League.