MEMMINGER, Martin K., Sr.

MEMMINGER - Martin K., Sr. January 29, 2015, age 63, beloved husband of Jackie (nee DeAngelis) Memminger; loving father of Martin K. Jr. (JayCee), Michael R. (Amy) and Joseph D. (Caroline) Memminger; cherished papa of Madison, Dominic, Anna, Mason and Lily; dear son of the late Joseph J. and Stella (nee Romanowski) Memminger Sr.; caring brother of the late Joseph J. (late Barbara) Memminger Jr.; adored son-in-law of Loretta (nee Costrino) and the late Dominic DeAngelis; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Saturday from 4-8 PM and Sunday from 12-2 and 4-6 PM at the (Lancaster-Depew Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6050 Transit Road, where prayers will be offered on Monday at 8:45 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 1 St. Mary's Hill, Lancaster at 9:30 AM. Friends invited. Share condolences at

www.AMIGONE.com