Joseph S. Mach, business co-owner, Lions Club member

March 22, 1917 – Jan. 25, 2015

Joseph S. Mach of West Seneca, a business co-owner, active Lions Club member and pioneer of radio reading services for the blind, died last Sunday in Williamsville Suburban Nursing Home after a lengthy illness. He was 97.

Born in Buffalo, Mr. Mach earned a bachelor’s degree in vocational-technical education from Buffalo State College in 1973.

He was longtime co-owner and sales engineer for Landers Equipment Co., Buffalo, a manufacturers’ representative for commercial and industrial heating and ventilation equipment. He started in the business in 1949 and retired in 1986.

Mr, Mach was past president of East Buffalo Lions Club and former district governor of Lions International. He was a recipient of the Melvin Jones Fellowship, the highest recognition of Lions Clubs International, acknowledging dedication to humanitarian service, and demonstration of generosity, compassion and concern for the less fortunate.

He was past president of the Buffalo Eye Bank and founding member of radio reading services for the blind in Western New York.

A longtime Buffalo Bills fan, Mr. Mach was an original season-ticket holder.

His wife of 68 years, the former Leona Haremza, died in 2009. Survivors include two sons, Thomas and Jerome; two grandsons; and six great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 5217 Clinton St., Elma.