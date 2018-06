Fans in Buffalo got to see Connor McDavid in person this season. This weekend, there are two chances to see the top prospect on television.

NHL Network will broadcast games featuring McDavid and the Erie Otters on Friday and Sunday. Erie visits Kingston at 7 p.m. Friday, while the Otters are at Ottawa at 3 p.m. Sunday.

McDavid has 24 goals and 68 points in 26 games this season.