Three men charged with trespass for walking across ice on Niagara River

NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. – Three men were charged with trespass after the Parks Police Service’s High Angle River Team and a Fire Department crew pulled them off the ice on the lower Niagara River near the whirlpool area about 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

The men had reportedly gotten about one third of the way across the ice headed toward the American side of the river when they were arrested with help from the New York State Parks Police.

All three were identified as Welland area residents and each was charged with trespass. The Park Service also put out a warning that walking on an ice formation in the Niagara River is unlawful and may lead to serious injury or death.