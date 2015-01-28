Subscribe Today
Campfire Grill
This is the shenandoah salad with fresh baby spinach, blueberries, strawberries, dried cranberries, bleu cheese crumbles and walnuts, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2015.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Owner Scott Jargiello writes a welcome on the chalk board counter, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2015. Customers artwork while they eat at the counters ranges from simple to somewhat elaborate chalk drawings.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Having lunch from left are Garrett Adolf, Ethan Schwach, Matt Avery and Tom Hineman, all from Lancaster, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2015.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
These are blueberry pancakes, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2015.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The Campfire Grill is a new restaurant at 3003 Walden Ave. in Depew. Photo taken, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2015.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
This is their crabby scrambled with real crab meat, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2015.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Mary and Howard Mook, of Depew, have lunch, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2015.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Their most popular soup of the day is their chicken wing soup. Photo taken, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2015.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
This is the mighty elk which is two burgers stuffed with american, cheddar and provolone cheeses, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2015.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Friday, November 2, 2018
The Campfire Grill is a new restaurant at 3003 Walden Ave. in Depew.
